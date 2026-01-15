Powell probe: The politics of marble could weigh heavily on the Federal Reserve as an institution
History shows that mega projects almost always overshoot budgets. The Fed’s headquarters renovation is hardly unique. What is new about the US investigation is the threat to this central bank’s independence and the impact it could have on the dollar’s supremacy.
Washington has discovered a new scandal and it involves neither classified documents nor foreign donors. It involves marble. We now have quantitative easing in Carrara. The US Department of Justice has initiated a criminal investigation of actions taken by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.