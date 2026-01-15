This pattern has a name. Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner in How Big Things Get Done call it the Iron Law of Megaprojects. Their dataset spans more than 16,000 projects across 136 countries. Only 8.5% hit both cost and time targets. Just 0.5% managed cost, time and benefits simultaneously. The lesson is clear and scary: over budget, over time and short of benefits—over and over again. It afflicts almost every project and America is not alone.