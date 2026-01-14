In India, RBI was granted formal space to take its own calls rather more recently, after the RBI Act was amended in 2016 to designate it as an inflation-targeter. This requires a policy-level handle on interest rates. Accordingly, the repo rate is decided by a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that has three RBI officials and three external experts appointed by the government, with the governor given a casting vote in the event of a tie.