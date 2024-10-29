Opinion
Think big: Power distributors must drastically slash their billing losses
Summary
- Much of the electricity generated in India goes unpaid for, and this leakage has been a huge financial burden on distribution companies. Well optimized strategies to cut ‘technical’ losses down to 6% at most would benefit discoms and power consumers alike.
Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses pose India’s electricity distribution sector a persistent challenge. These losses are often identified as one of the critical factors contributing to the financial distress of distribution companies (discoms).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more