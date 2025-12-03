The power sector has emerged as a key lynchpin of the economic engine that the government is revving up to help drive India’s growth in times of geopolitical tumult. The distribution business continues to be a bugbear of the power sector, with snags that curtail the ability of consumers to benefit from modern technology, be it the low cost of solar electricity or smart meters that enable consumers to schedule some part of their consumption (like the use of washing machines) to reduce bills.