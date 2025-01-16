Opinion
Luxury brand Prada is eyeing its rival Versace but such a merger seems flawed
Andrea Felsted 3 min read 16 Jan 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- The two labels have distinct aethestics and a mix of both risks a wardrobe malfunction. Versace’s ostentation in the high-fashion market is at odds with Prada’s minimalist chic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ready for Pradace anyone?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less