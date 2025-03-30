PM-JAY: A successful model for both healthcare delivery and financial security
Summary
- The Indian government’s insurance scheme has had a significant impact on health outcomes and family finances in India, as recent studies show. This makes PM-JAY a model for other countries of the Global South to adopt.
In a recent finding that could reshape public health policy globally, a new research study demonstrates that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India’s flagship healthcare programme, is achieving far more than its primary objective. It is fundamentally transforming the financial resilience of India’s poor, creating a silent yet powerful ripple effect throughout the economy. The impact of the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme reveals a remarkable 35% reduction in loan delinquency rates among beneficiaries in districts implementing PM-JAY, particularly for microfinance loans.