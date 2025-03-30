PM-JAY: A successful model for both healthcare delivery and financial security

Prior to PM-JAY, the average OOPE was 10-12% of household income. This was disproportionately higher for rural and economically weaker households. Such expenses often forced families to use funds that could have been spent on education, housing and nutrition. The burden was especially severe for families dealing with chronic illnesses and those requiring tertiary care. Beyond financial hardship, the psychological toll was immense, as they navigated the dual challenges of a medical crisis and financial instability.