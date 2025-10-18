Prakash Tandon: The quiet revolutionary behind modern Indian corporate leadership
Summary
Across three decades and three institutions—HUL, PNB, and State Trading Corporation of India—Prakash Tandon pioneered the then-radical notion that professional competence, not family connection, could open paths to the top.
Before Prakash Tandon, corporate leadership in India passed from father to son, much like a royal succession, a mark of the hereditary privilege of founding families and their descendants.
