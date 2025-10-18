The story goes that on his final day at HUL in 1968, he made the short trip to the Backbay Reclamation headquarters of the multinational in Mumbai, as he had always done, chauffeured in the company car. When the farewell concluded, he descended to the parking lot, dismissed the waiting driver with a friendly wave, slipped into his modest Fiat, and left. It was quintessential Tandon, a man who'd scaled India's corporate summit yet wore his achievements as lightly as the half-sleeve shirts he preferred.