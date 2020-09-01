Pranab Mukherjee: In memory of a truly remarkable individual

“This is almost like the talk itself," I remarked. “We will think of a suitable title around this theme." So it was agreed. At the time of the Puja season, he invariably went to his ancestral home in Mirati village, West Bengal. We would try and weave the felicitation and talk around that trip. That idea didn’t work out. Organizing something like this in Kolkata during Pujas is impossible. Eventually, the event was held on 12 December 2019. As he walked in, Pranab Mukherjee greeted several people in the audience. Because of his West Bengal and ISI connections, he knew several of them by name. The talk started. He told us he had no desire to not continue as chairman of ISI. However, once he became president of the country, he was told it wouldn’t be advisable. He told us he had a written text as his speech. However, given the occasion, he would ignore it and speak extempore, instead, on the state of the Indian economy and governance. It was another masterly exposition, not a rehash of what he had discussed with Sanghamitra and me. A pity there was no recording of either. Yes, he had a point of view that one didn’t necessarily agree with. Yes, he pulled my leg (since I was an obvious representative of the present government), and that made headlines the next day (at least in Bengali newspapers). But the point of relevance here is the superb overview he offered . I don’t think any of his earlier books does justice to that perspective. The Turbulent Years: 1980-1996 and The Coalition Years: 1996-2012 are more autobiographical and political. The conversation and ISI talk were the words of a former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, and rare was—or is—a person with that kind of oversight.