Pranjul Bhandari: Temperature trends tell us more about future food inflation than rainfall levels do

Over the last decade, we have been steadily refining our understanding of the impact of weather on the economy. Our latest findings suggest that it’s time to get prepared for rising inflation and softening growth.
Over the last decade, we have been steadily refining our understanding of the impact of weather on the economy. Our latest findings suggest that it’s time to get prepared for rising inflation and softening growth.
A couple of years ago, we pointed out that reservoir levels matter more than rains for India’s food production and inflation, as they capture underground water as well. More recently, we advanced our analysis from rains and reservoirs to temperatures.
A couple of years ago, we pointed out that reservoir levels matter more than rains for India’s food production and inflation, as they capture underground water as well. More recently, we advanced our analysis from rains and reservoirs to temperatures.
With global warming, average temperatures have crossed previous thresholds. As we explain later, they now impact the broader food basket and inflation much more than even rains and reservoirs do. In fact, we find that tracking surface temperature is enough to get a good sense of where food inflation is headed. We don’t even need to track rains in most parts of India anymore.
As a result, we extend our work on surface temperatures mattering more than before to understanding what happens specifically in El Niño years. Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the US have not just announced an El Niño is forming; they have also assigned a 63% probability that it will be a ‘very strong’ El Niño (the highest classification, with surface temperatures in the southern Pacific Ocean in excess of 2° Celsius above normal).
Traditionally, El Niño is associated with warmer temperatures, less rains, higher food inflation and lower growth. We find that the nature and impact of El Niño is changing too.
We have data on average surface temperatures across India since the 1950s which shows that heatwaves in India are starting earlier, lasting longer and becoming more intense. Moreover, the correlation between average temperature and India’s food inflation has been rising over time because as the earth heats up, crop yields fall.
Some of this is fresh in memory. The heatwave of March 2022 lowered the sugarcane crop yield by 30%, while hurting the production of vegetables and oilseeds. In March 2024, temperatures rose to 50.5° Celsius in some areas, leading to heat stress and a sharp rise in vegetable prices.
All this matters a lot more in an El Niño year. And beyond the headline numbers, there are some less-known consequences of El Niño in India.
One, the probability of high temperatures is stronger than the probability of low rains. For instance, in the 2019-20 and 2024-25 El Niño years, rains were strong despite the phenomenon. But for both these years, temperatures shot up above normal levels. Two, how much temperatures rise during El Niño years is growing. And this is where the worry lies. An El Niño can be a lot more hurtful now than in the past.
Which crops will be most impacted? Perishable crops like vegetables and fruits have traditionally been more sensitive to heatwaves than others, and this sensitivity is rising. Relatively durable crops like cereals, pulses, oilseeds and sugar are not too far behind. True, they have traditionally been less sensitive to heat, but their sensitivity is rising as temperatures rise.
Even the price of dairy, poultry and fishery products, which we club as animal protein sources of food, are becoming increasingly more sensitive to rising temperatures.
This, then, brings us to another important question. If the sensitivity of food production and inflation to temperatures has risen over time, what role do rains and reservoirs play?
To answer this carefully, we use our statistical model. We find that temperatures are far better than rainfall in explaining and forecasting food inflation. In fact, once temperatures are included, there is no value in analysing rains and reservoir levels. Over time, the coefficient of reservoir levels in our regression model has been falling, indicating that its importance has dwindled.
Why? With irrigation facilities improving, the low-rains problem has partly been circumvented, especially in some areas like north-western India. And with temperatures having crossed previous thresholds, its relative importance in driving inflation has risen.
What does all of this mean for 2026-27? It’s going to be a season of overlapping shocks. Even before we are completely out of the woods on energy and industrial feed shortages induced by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, El Niño has set in. All economic variables, particularly inflation and growth, will likely be impacted.
On inflation, if the temperature rise is in line with the last 10-year average, we calculate that inflation could be half a percentage point higher over a year from the onset of the El Niño.
On growth, the informal sector, comprising rural workers and urban informal workers, gets impacted most during supply shocks. Heatwaves will impact farmers and high inflation will likely impact both rural and urban informal workers, who tend to be price sensitive and together make up two-thirds of India’s consumption pie. El Niño could shave off 0.3 percentage points from growth, going by past experience.
As the government steps in to support growth with credit guarantee schemes, rural unemployment benefits and public capex, we could see some fiscal slippage. The Reserve Bank of India may be torn between elevated inflation and softer growth. Given that inflation is its prime mandate, it may have to raise rates, but probably only gently. The heat will be felt across much of the economy.
The author is managing director, chief India economist and macro strategist, Asean economist, HSBC.