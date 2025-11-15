Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis: the physicist who gave India its statistical foundation
Summary
The institutions P.C. Mahalanobis built—the ISI, the NSS, and the very culture of data-driven policy—remain the bedrock upon which India’s modern economic and social policies are still constructed.
In 1915, after finishing his studies in Physics at Cambridge University, a delay in his return to India due to World War I led Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis to discover statistics in the King's College library.
