The position would lead him to his grandest and most controversial undertaking: designing the second five-year plan. Structured around the Mahalanobis Model, the plan drew inspiration from earlier Soviet planning efforts but was adapted for India's unique scale. Its principle was simple but demanding: rather than spreading its spare resources thinly, India must make a Faustian bargain, sacrificing immediate consumption by dramatically prioritizing investments in the heavy capital goods sector over the light consumer goods sector. It stemmed from his conviction that only by building this fundamental industrial capacity could India achieve real, sustainable, long-term growth.