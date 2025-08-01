Predatory capitalism: Companies won't be remembered for shareholder loyalty but for their excellence
Gautam Mukunda 4 min read 01 Aug 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Summary
Large-scale financialization has turned companies into predators that drown customers in Kafkaesque bureaucracy to maximize short-term profits. Firms should look farther; alienating customers will lead to being despised, feared and forgotten.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When’s the last time you had an interaction with a company that made you question your sanity?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story