Pre-empt the economic risks of crypto adoption

If digital tokens achieve wide circulation in India, our rupee manager would find it harder to handle monetary conditions. It would be worse if RBI must contend with a single rival someday, a winner-takes-all coin. Apart from the extra burden fiscal policy will have to bear should RBI lose its leverage on growth and inflation, our economy could get shaken by the actions of profit-oriented crypto issuers. They may, at a stretch, even do what the US did with its dollar in 1971: unpeg their tokens, that is, in pursuit of associated privileges. As cryptos are global, wide adoption would also open our gates wider for capital flows in and out, worsen a trade-off faced by RBI between managing the rupee’s external value and internal worth (tied to its interest-rate policy), and hence weaken its ability to cushion us from financial shocks. Scary as these long-horizon risks sound, we must also consider the gains that crypto-based enterprises can generate and be realistic about a genie that won’t get corked back in. Moreover, it may be time for issuers of fiat currencies to face competition. So long as the cryptosphere has sufficient rivalry, an official option in the form of a digital rupee run by RBI would have an advantage in the fray. Its emergence as our top choice could fend off threats to RBI’s role. And this may depend on the details of its design.

