What exactly is a pregnancy brain? We may finally have some answers.
Summary
- The transformation of a woman’s brain during pregnancy has been a long-neglected field of research, but a study has revealed a metamorphosis driven by hormonal fluctuations, with some changes in the brain returning to baseline by birth and others persisting for years after.
Pregnancy brain’ is often treated as a punchline, but a new study shows it’s a stunning metamorphosis that scientists are just beginning to grasp—potentially unlocking new knowledge about pregnancy complications and the amazing plasticity of our most complex organ. The research, published today in Nature Neuroscience, offers the first detailed look at the incredible transformation of the human brain during pregnancy.