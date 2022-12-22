Prepare, don't panic, in the face of covid resurgence in China4 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 11:48 AM IST
- The world must demand that China step up, rather than slacken, its virus sequencing efforts to spot the emergence of new variants.
As a fresh wave of covid infections sweeps across China, after the authorities abruptly changed tack from their three-year-long Zero Covid strategy, there is widespread concern that the world is heading for Pandemic Redux, making the world pay a heavy toll in terms of lives and lost economic output. The fear is exaggerated. That said, there is no room for complacency.