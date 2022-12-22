As a fresh wave of covid infections sweeps across China, after the authorities abruptly changed tack from their three-year-long Zero Covid strategy, there is widespread concern that the world is heading for Pandemic Redux, making the world pay a heavy toll in terms of lives and lost economic output. The fear is exaggerated. That said, there is no room for complacency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation in India in the afternoon today at a high-level meeting.

The Union government has done well to ask the states to organize the genetic sequencing of, as far as possible, all positive cases that turn up in their territory, through the network of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics (INSACOG) consortium and the designated genomic sequencing lab for each state. New mutant strains are what needs to be looked out for. Existing preparedness, by way of vaccination and boosters, is probably adequate to deal with the Omicron variant and its sub-variants that have manifested in China.

You might also like

Zee will be back on the pitch with International League T20

Should India worry about China's covid surge?

A PLI-type scheme for 'atmanirbhar' vaccine industry

Cement investors see Q3 with mixed feelings

The Chinese government might be totally deaf to external advice, but the rest of the world must demand that China step up, rather than slacken, its virus sequencing efforts to spot the emergence of new variants, especially variants other than sub-variants of the Omicron variant that is taking China by storm. The rest of the world, too, must enhance their own virus sequencing programmes and focus on administering booster shots to the already vaccinated, especially the elderly. And the government must stock up on anti-viral drugs that have been found to be effective against SARS CoV-2, the virus causing covid.

If no new significant variant emerges from China, the world has little to worry: much of the world has acquired antibodies that would fight the virus, acquired through either vaccination or getting infected and surviving. They might not prevent infection, but would prevent severity of the infection.

It is in the evolutionary interest of a virus to mutate to forms that are increasingly less lethal to its host. A dead host is of little use to the virus, which could now face death, after the host has stopped coughing and sneezing to spread the seed far and wide. It is this evolutionary logic that persuades scientists that the common cold virus has evolved from a once-deadly variety.

The logic of evolution is one thing, the messy reality something else, something illogical. There is no guarantee whatsoever that the virus causing covid would not mutate into a deadly variant like Delta that caused so much grief in India and around the world. Thanks to Zero Covid, China has reported less than 6,000 deaths from the pandemic so far. Thanks to rigorous testing, tracing and quarantining of anyone who has come into contact with a covid patient, the bulk of China’s 1.4 billion-strong population is defencelessly free of covid antibodies. In other words, China’s population is, after the relaxation of Zero Covid restrictions, inviting virgin territory for the SARS CoV-2 virus to conquer without meeting any antibody resistance, and to multiply as it wants, in whatever shape.

The sensible thing for the Chinese government to do would be to put the brakes on hasty removal of all Zero Covid restrictions and buy time to vaccinate and boost the population, especially the patchily vaccinated elderly. If the rich world were to accede to India’s demand at the World Trade Organisation, backed by South Africa originally and a number of other nations subsequently, to suspend intellectual property rights and trade secrets on patents on covid-related vaccines, drugs and other treatments, China could, perhaps, mass produce western mRNA vaccines to protect the Chinese population and, in the process, deny the space for the virus to evolve further and threaten the world.

The World Health Organisation prescribes six points of action: covid testing; clinical management of covid; reaching covid vaccination targets; maintaining infection prevention and control measures for covid in health care facilities; building trust through risk communication and community engagement; and managing the covid infodemic. There are a few additional steps governments around the world could take.

Re-impose vigil on possible infection spread via international travel. At the bare minimum, insist on travellers entering the country being fully vaccinated.

Set aside additional funds for genome sequencing and extending and repeating booster vaccine coverage.

Create a funding mechanism to finance the purchase and stocking up of large quantities of drugs that might not be needed at all. This is particularly relevant for less developed nations that do not have the fiscal cushion to buy drugs, only to dump them later. Risk transfer mechanisms similar to catastrophe bonds could be considered for the purpose.

The world should prepare, not panic, in the face of a new, unwanted export from China.

Elsewhere in Mint

In Opinion, Anurag Beher says covid memories tell us we can be better versions of usual selves. Aashi Gupta, Vani S. Kulkarni & Raghav Gaiha write on the link between religiosity and well-being. Rajiv Sabharwal says India will be best served by a multi-engine credit delivery system. Long Story narrates the hope and despair in covid-ridden China.