Prepare, don't panic, in the face of covid resurgence in China

The logic of evolution is one thing, the messy reality something else, something illogical. There is no guarantee whatsoever that the virus causing covid would not mutate into a deadly variant like Delta that caused so much grief in India and around the world. Thanks to Zero Covid, China has reported less than 6,000 deaths from the pandemic so far. Thanks to rigorous testing, tracing and quarantining of anyone who has come into contact with a covid patient, the bulk of China’s 1.4 billion-strong population is defencelessly free of covid antibodies. In other words, China’s population is, after the relaxation of Zero Covid restrictions, inviting virgin territory for the SARS CoV-2 virus to conquer without meeting any antibody resistance, and to multiply as it wants, in whatever shape.