President Donald Trump has impeached himself this time

But I don’t think it’s just Trump’s lawbreaking that provoked Democrats to act and convinced some Republicans to go along, others to condemn his actions, staffers to resign in protest, former administration officials to say the president should be removed from office, and numerous Republican former elected officials to agree. Trump has alienated almost everyone in the political system, just as President Richard Nixon did before resigning as impeachment loomed almost half a century before. Here’s what the political scientist Nelson W. Polsby said about Nixon decades ago: “In [Nixon’s] view, his election conferred not only an extraordinary measure of legitimacy upon him, but also a kind of illegitimacy upon many of the very people with whom a President ordinarily does business: the bureaucrats, interest group leaders, journalists, Congressmen, and party leaders of official Washington… Nixon’s policies… consisted of a systematic trampling of his political fences, a direct assertion that the legitimacy of the Presidency entailed the illegitimacy of those other political elites to whom a President normally is accountable."