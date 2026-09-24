President of Türkiye: No country should have the power to obstruct the will of the international community’s majority

The tragedies of recent years, from pandemics, energy crises and disruptions of supply chains to regional conflicts, have demonstrated that leaving the resolution of global catastrophes to the will of a handful of country capitals is no longer compatible with the realities of today’s world. Adapting global decision-making mechanisms to today’s circumstances can no longer be postponed.
The United Nations Security Council still reflects the structure of the post-World War II era. A more effective, equitable and accountable approach to representation has become imperative. This requires not only broadening representation, but also sharing leadership responsibility equitably. In this respect, our call that ‘The world is bigger than five’ is an invitation to embrace a broader understanding of responsibility.