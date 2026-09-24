President of Türkiye: No country should have the power to obstruct the will of the international community’s majority

The tragedies of recent years, from pandemics, energy crises and disruptions of supply chains to regional conflicts, have demonstrated that leaving the resolution of global catastrophes to the will of a handful of country capitals is no longer compatible with the realities of today’s world. Adapting global decision-making mechanisms to today’s circumstances can no longer be postponed.
The tragedies of recent years, from pandemics, energy crises and disruptions of supply chains to regional conflicts, have demonstrated that leaving the resolution of global catastrophes to the will of a handful of country capitals is no longer compatible with the realities of today’s world. Adapting global decision-making mechanisms to today’s circumstances can no longer be postponed.
The United Nations Security Council still reflects the structure of the post-World War II era. A more effective, equitable and accountable approach to representation has become imperative. This requires not only broadening representation, but also sharing leadership responsibility equitably. In this respect, our call that ‘The world is bigger than five’ is an invitation to embrace a broader understanding of responsibility.
The United Nations Security Council still reflects the structure of the post-World War II era. A more effective, equitable and accountable approach to representation has become imperative. This requires not only broadening representation, but also sharing leadership responsibility equitably. In this respect, our call that ‘The world is bigger than five’ is an invitation to embrace a broader understanding of responsibility.
It is now imperative to translate the need for reform into a concrete roadmap. At the heart of this roadmap should be abolishing the veto privilege. Adding new privileged members to the Security Council would not resolve the problem of decision-making power being concentrated in the hands of a few states; rather, it would expand the scope of the privileged structure.
Within the General Assembly, a broad coalition should be built around the principle that no state should have the power to permanently obstruct the will of the majority of the international community.
The balance between the Security Council and the General Assembly must also be restored. The powers of the General Assembly should be strengthened, and the representativeness of the Security Council and its accountability to the General Assembly should be enhanced through a structure in which there are no permanent members, Security Council members are elected by the General Assembly on a rotational basis for fixed terms, and countries seeking to serve again are required to regain the confidence of the majority of member states through elections.
We cannot build an international order of the future by preserving the hierarchies of the past. The developments of the last quarter century—a relatively brief period in world history—have demonstrated that no balance of power and no international order are permanent. The system that promised humanity peace, stability and shared prosperity has failed to prevent new wars, reduce inequalities or respond to shifting balances of power.
As new centres of power have emerged across fields ranging from the economy and security to technology and diplomacy, international institutions have failed to adapt to this transformation at the same pace.
Wars, the climate crisis, irregular migration and economic vulnerabilities have once again underscored the importance of states having strong institutions, resilient economies and deterrent defence capabilities. The security and sustainability of trade, logistics, transport and energy corridors have become increasingly decisive.
As Asia’s economic weight grows, Africa is also calling for stronger representation commensurate with its potential, while developing countries are voicing their own priorities more assertively.
The growing influence of certain regional actors also brings greater responsibility to address challenges within their own regions. The issues facing each region cannot be resolved through methods imposed from outside.
We believe that approaches grounded in the will of the countries concerned, local circumstances and shared interests will produce more lasting and stable outcomes. It is an unavoidable necessity for countries with diplomatic capacity, economic resources and the ability to communicate with different parties to assume more effective roles in establishing peace and stability.
Expectations that globalization would spread prosperity have not been fully met. As income inequalities have deepened, technological and economic dependencies have become new arenas of competition. In these changing circumstances, responsibilities must be shared equitably to ensure global justice, while developing countries’ right to development and access to the financing they need must be guaranteed.
Such a change requires international will on a broad scale. Türkiye will continue to draw on its strong global relations and experience in multilateral diplomacy in support of this pursuit of reform. A convergence of countries from different regions around this common ground will strengthen the legitimacy and representative capacity of the international system.
It is clear that lasting peace in today’s world cannot be built through the multiplication of disconnected blocs that fail to engage with one another. Türkiye will continue to assume its share of responsibility in the pursuit of this reform. ©Bloomberg
The author is the president of Türkiye.