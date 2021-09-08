Pressure Kabul towards geopolitical neutrality

New Delhi has responded gingerly to feelers from Kabul. Should serious multilateral talks get underway to recognize Taliban rule in lieu of commitments on their conduct, we could join the process and insist on snap-off penalties for any breach. In terms of geo-realpolitik, however, India should try pushing Afghanistan towards geopolitical neutrality, which is an idea observed to hold appeal with Afghans weary of their country being treated as a theatre of war for imperial designs. If ISI machinations serve Chinese purposes, for example, their public exposure could get in the way. While Beijing’s relations with the Taliban have surely warmed, China’s Xinjiang policy could prove thorny for both, even with ISI mediation. As for the threat of violence emanating from Afghan soil, for which plotters elsewhere may have plausible deniability, Indian agencies could perhaps impress upon Taliban leaders how terror plots go against its need of neutrality—for stability, a cause that would be set back if Indian forces were to deploy drones now being acquired for India’s defence. With armed drones hovering in the backdrop as deterrents, it may be possible to formulate a package of hard and soft incentives for Kabul not to get played by others. Such a strategy will likely be a path strewn with pitfalls. But mere spectatorship is too risky an option.