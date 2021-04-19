Prevention of corruption should not stymie the creation of credit

Section 13 of the PoCA, as it was worded pre-amendment, was problematic because it overlooked mens rea (or intention), which is a necessary component of any criminal legislation. It essentially resulted in a situation where even a bona fide administrative decision, if retrospectively found to be inefficient such that it resulted in a loss to the exchequer, the officer concerned could be slapped with serious criminal charges. The offence of criminal misconduct in the PoCA was treated by our courts as a strict liability offence, such that the prosecution only needed to show that the decision taken was detrimental to public interest, as was evident in the case of Runu Ghosh and Others vs Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) decided by the Delhi High Court in 2011. In 2016, The SC, in the case of CBI vs Ramesh Gelli, included even private-bank employees within the purview of the Act.