Why price controls imposed on essential groceries will not shield British shoppers from inflation

In spring 2020, with Britain in the grip of the covid outbreak and critical supplies like toilet paper and pasta running short, supermarkets were national heroes for keeping the UK stocked and fed.
Fast forward six years. Faced with potential increases in food costs from the war in West Asia, the same grocers have become villains. The Treasury has been toying with the idea of supermarkets agreeing to cap the price they charge customers for some essentials, such as eggs, milk and bread.
The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appears to have backtracked in the face of grocer anger.
The government is right to keep an eye on the supermarket sector as a new cost of living crisis looms. But price caps are not the best way to go about it. Instead, it should reverse some of the costly measures it has introduced since the Labour party was elected almost two years ago.