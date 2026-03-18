Pride in AI is a powerful force: It could result in doom without the oversight of collective wisdom

In this, the world of business has it harder than the social sector in one specific respect. A business is ultimately about making money. The immediate goal of the salesperson—close the deal, hit the number—is structurally at some distance from the deeper effect that generates pride. Organizations must aim to bridge that gap. The social sector, at least in principle, has no such problem. The work itself—the learning of children, the curing of patients, the well-being of communities—generates pride. It should come more naturally. Yet, with tragic regularity, it does not.