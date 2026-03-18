There is something remarkable about the best salespeople, something quiet. Not the loudest, not the most decorated, not the ones with the fanciest titles or biggest incentive payouts. The truly effective ones, if you spend enough time around them—in liquor distribution, IT services, pharmaceuticals, agricultural inputs, across every sector—you begin to notice a common thread that has nothing to do with technique or personality type.
Pride in AI is a powerful force: It could result in doom without the oversight of collective wisdom
SummaryThe best salespeople, teachers and doctors are driven by pride in how they serve the well-being of others. Such forms of it must be nurtured, but what about the kind that has turned AI so reckless? As history shows, the pride of those accountable to nobody risks civilizational collapse.
There is something remarkable about the best salespeople, something quiet. Not the loudest, not the most decorated, not the ones with the fanciest titles or biggest incentive payouts. The truly effective ones, if you spend enough time around them—in liquor distribution, IT services, pharmaceuticals, agricultural inputs, across every sector—you begin to notice a common thread that has nothing to do with technique or personality type.
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