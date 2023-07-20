Prince of tennis Alcaraz can redefine the game’s peak

Prince of tennis Alcaraz can redefine the game’s peak4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Alcaraz’s defeat of Djokovic at Wimbledon just weeks after his French Open loss to him was a demonstration of the ‘mind over matter’ required to compete in a game always reaching new peaks.
Fans of Takeshi Konomi’s super hit manga should sit this one out. It’s time for The Prince of Tennis’s graphic novel hero Ryoma Echizen to make way for the coming-of-age story of a real-life tennis star: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×