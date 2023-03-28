Principles mustn’t cede space to the pragmatic2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:34 PM IST
India’s Supreme Court has asked banks to hear defaulters out before classifying their loan accounts as fraudulent. This is likely to vex bankers, but it’s an elementary demand of justice
The Supreme Court’s verdict on Monday that said borrowers must be heard out before their accounts are classified as fraudulent has made bankers across India sit up. In ruling so, the apex court upheld a 2020 high court order that was appealed against by State Bank of India, which was keen to go by a master circular issued in 2016 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that let lenders classify the accounts of wilful defaulters as such without taking the latter’s defence onto their record. Back then, a pile-up of bad loans had assumed scary proportions, Kingfisher’s Vijay Mallya was under the scanner for unpaid debts and the sector’s regulator wanted banks to supply speedy data on fraud detection in order to better assess sectoral risk, block fraudsters and help stem the crisis. Today, banks stare at another sort of burden; they must notify and hear debtors seen to have swindled them. A big worry is the bandwidth they’d require for scrutiny if a old cases get reopened, as our annual case count runs into thousands. Another is how timelines will get stretched. What RBI had asked for in 2016 was a practical way out. Even so, pragmatism cannot be allowed to trump basic principles of justice.