Principles mustn’t cede space to the pragmatic

The judiciary held that since a label of fraud has civil and penal consequences, the classic principle of ‘audi alteram partem’—which requires both sides of a dispute to be heard—cannot be given the go by. Under RBI’s master circular, an entity implicated by a forensic audit report could be barred from institutional credit, along with its promoters and directors, for a long period of time. Also, investigative agencies could instantly get pressed into action for the alleged criminal violations to be probed (and punished if guilt is proven). In circumstances like this, it is only fair that bank-fraud suspects are given a chance by banks to look at damning audit reports and contest the details of what placed them in the dock. The term ‘suspect’ is apt at such an early stage of identifying a crime. After all, an insolvent enterprise could fail to pay its dues simply because it’s broke. So there exist genuine defaults. The concept of a ‘wilful default’, however, opens up a grey zone because it ascribes a will to a defaulter that’s inferred from financial patterns pointing to guilt. The term itself refers to dues left unpaid despite a debtor’s capacity to pay up—typically deduced from funds found diverted for purposes other than those sanctioned (or plainly siphoned off). If a promoter remains wealthy after his venture fails and its loans go bad, then it may look like a scandal on the face of it, but if it’s a publicly held firm with the liability of investors limited to their investment, then a trail of loan-money theft has to be identified for it to qualify as a case of fraud. As fudged books can hide much and escape the eye of auditors, spotting a crime is no easy task. After all, bankers are not sleuths. Throw in crooked networks of collusion in a state-dominated sector, a problem that has persisted long enough to be called structural, and the stink of credit-led bank heists only worsens.