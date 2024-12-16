Privacy as priority: India can’t afford any further delay in notifying data protection rules
Summary
- Rising instances of data breaches across the online ecosystem make it imperative that the privacy shield passed by Parliament is quickly put in place. Even after the awaited rules are notified, it’ll be a while before citizens benefit.
A few days ago, Signzy, a popular Know Your Customer (KYC) verification service used by India’s top banks and fintech firms, was affected by a cyber attack that may have exposed the sensitive personal information of millions. Our lack of safeguards for data that businesses collect and process is an urgent problem waiting to be addressed.