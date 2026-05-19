Don’t pick the wrong privacy battle: Aadhaar held in a Google Wallet shouldn’t make anyone nervous

If anything, I worry that we are not doing enough. Section 4(3) allows us to share our Aadhaar with whomever we choose. If that is the case, why can I not share my Aadhaar verifiable credential with any hotel I want, regardless of whether it has been designated as an OVSE or not? I would rather do this than allow them to take a photocopy of my physical card and worry that the copy they just made will one day end up in the trash.