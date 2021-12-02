In a world beset with rapidly-evolving technology, the deliberative process of law making has no chance of keeping pace. At a pinch, this would be fine if it were just a game of catch-up, but with complex issues of safety and ethics involved, we have no option but to future-proof all legislation to the extent we can. Dystopian exaggerations of real trends—say, an army of cloned humans, an app in aid of doublethink or a nuclear button under the thumb of artificial intelligence—can offer us pointers, at best. But, as tech enables more and more, the only way for legislative sway to prevail is for us to rely on first principles that endure and apply widely. This clarity ought to inform India’s enactment of a privacy law. In 2017, the Supreme Court effectively declared the Right to Privacy a fundamental right, as it’s “intrinsic" to our guarantee of “life and personal liberty" under the Constitution’s Article 21 and other basic freedoms. To encode this self-evident truth by way of a practical law in an age of data being invisibly valuable, we should all be granted explicit ownership of our personal data. Other legal provisions can then be derived from this basic principle.

Sadly, our Personal Data Protection law that has been in the making ever since a panel led by Justice Srikrishna submitted a framework for it in 2018 still seems bereft of the privacy focus it needs. A draft that was prepared has been wrangled over, and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has been given a sixth extension to examine it and submit its views, now to be done by 23 December. In its last words of advice, the JPC asked for the bill’s scope to be widened by covering non-personal data as well as specific breaches that may compromise the confidentiality, integrity or availability of such data. Among other things, it also wanted social media platforms that do not act as hands-off intermediaries to be held accountable as publishers for the content they host. Sure. While data that is not intimate to individuals also needs safeguards against misuse, and any intervention by hosts of online stuff ought to conform with our local laws, such as on hate speech, the emphasis of our JPC should ideally be on aligning the legislative proposal with the judicial imperative of privacy as a basic right.

Individual ownership of one’s own data would set the stage for gatherers and users of it to seek our consent (with private players free to pay for it) and for abuses of it to be legally penalized. What’s more, it would also shield us from casual intrusions by the state, which too would have to follow a clearly laid-out process for data access. In its current shape, the bill under scrutiny chiefly aims to fend off private-sector violations of our privacy, but envisions a data protection authority (DPA) with too little autonomy and too much power to peer into our lives. As the Pegasus scandal alerted us, invasions of our space for public purposes need proper checks and balances. Court warrants could be made mandatory for data demands, for example, with approval trails kept available for retrospective review in case some agency must covertly keep watch of threats for purposes of public security. In short, our DPA must not get arbitrary access to personal records of online activity, lest it begins to spawn memes about ‘caged hawks’ and so on. Such issues are easier to resolve if the burden of explaining deprivations of privacy is placed on those who’d deprive us. With over 820 million internet users now in India, we just can’t afford to muddle up a right of such special significance in the Age of Information.

