Privacy must be upheld as a fundamental right

Individual ownership of one’s own data would set the stage for gatherers and users of it to seek our consent (with private players free to pay for it) and for abuses of it to be legally penalized. What’s more, it would also shield us from casual intrusions by the state, which too would have to follow a clearly laid-out process for data access. In its current shape, the bill under scrutiny chiefly aims to fend off private-sector violations of our privacy, but envisions a data protection authority (DPA) with too little autonomy and too much power to peer into our lives. As the Pegasus scandal alerted us, invasions of our space for public purposes need proper checks and balances. Court warrants could be made mandatory for data demands, for example, with approval trails kept available for retrospective review in case some agency must covertly keep watch of threats for purposes of public security. In short, our DPA must not get arbitrary access to personal records of online activity, lest it begins to spawn memes about ‘caged hawks’ and so on. Such issues are easier to resolve if the burden of explaining deprivations of privacy is placed on those who’d deprive us. With over 820 million internet users now in India, we just can’t afford to muddle up a right of such special significance in the Age of Information.

