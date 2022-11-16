Privacy mustn’t get lost in legislative fine print

By the latest hints, India’s government is likely to reject the advice of a parliamentary panel that wanted this law stretched to cover non-personal data as well. This is just as well, for that would be a loss of focus. What matters is the privacy of online trails that are traceable to individuals who can be identified. Misuse of what we give away with our clicks, keyboard clacks and thumb swipes has been rampant, with users of various apps routinely being spied upon for commercial gain, and so it would be welcome if penalties are steepened for a well-defined set of data violations. Companies must not only secure people’s consent for what they store and explain why they need it, for example, they must not get away cheaply for failing to delete user records beyond strict time limits. Note that Big Tech offenders with deep pockets also need to be deterred. The big relief that online businesses expect from the redone bill would be in the shape of a lighter compliance burden. An insistence on local data storage has been a bugbear for big and small enterprises alike. By dropping this stab at turning the clock back for operations that rely on global back-end systems, the revision is expected to spare startups and others the pain of cost escalation. And if a heavy clutch of report-filing demands is eased, small players on tight budgets would have less to grumble about. If such tweaks make business easier to do, we should thank the Centre for being responsive to the concerns of commerce.