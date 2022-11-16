Privacy mustn’t get lost in legislative fine print

It’s no exaggeration that privacy is the big perplexity of our age. In academia, human evolution itself has been studied from the lens of privacy as a factor, given that all intercourse down the ages, be it verbal or sexual, has been marked by varying degrees of intimacy; and now that human interaction has gone online to such a profound extent, we must grapple with what being ‘on record’ may imply as a major break from times past. Exposed, we clearly are. Perhaps far more than we can fathom. But can the law grant what technology took away? In India, privacy was upheld by the Supreme Court as a fundamental right in 2017, but the legislative thrust so far has been a let-down. After long delays and much back and forth, a revised Personal Data Protection Bill is expected soon. While its actual details remain under wraps, anticipated departures from the bill’s last draft have aroused a buzz both online and off.
By the latest hints, India’s government is likely to reject the advice of a parliamentary panel that wanted this law stretched to cover non-personal data as well. This is just as well, for that would be a loss of focus. What matters is the privacy of online trails that are traceable to individuals who can be identified. Misuse of what we give away with our clicks, keyboard clacks and thumb swipes has been rampant, with users of various apps routinely being spied upon for commercial gain, and so it would be welcome if penalties are steepened for a well-defined set of data violations. Companies must not only secure people’s consent for what they store and explain why they need it, for example, they must not get away cheaply for failing to delete user records beyond strict time limits. Note that Big Tech offenders with deep pockets also need to be deterred. The big relief that online businesses expect from the redone bill would be in the shape of a lighter compliance burden. An insistence on local data storage has been a bugbear for big and small enterprises alike. By dropping this stab at turning the clock back for operations that rely on global back-end systems, the revision is expected to spare startups and others the pain of cost escalation. And if a heavy clutch of report-filing demands is eased, small players on tight budgets would have less to grumble about. If such tweaks make business easier to do, we should thank the Centre for being responsive to the concerns of commerce.
Privacy, though, is a personal right. And our law must go beyond business regulation. It must shield individuals from prying eyes, even of those claiming to act on the state’s behalf. As with other basic rights, the bar should be set high for any privacy breach in public interest. Such peek-ins should be rare and must require judicial warrants or other high-level nods. This would reduce the risk of state surveillance at scale, should any regime be so inclined, and offer a safeguard that’s citizen-centric. As of now, alas, it’s unclear if New Delhi’s rethink of our privacy law has reversed the sloppy way the old draft exposed our e-profiles to state agencies. True, data swoops by private parties and online leaks by masked rogues have been the biggest cause of alarm in recent years. But privacy, by definition, is about keeping all our personal stuff privy—unless we choose to divulge it—from all other entities, privately or publicly run. We must enact a law that reflects this. And it’s best done by giving us axiomatic ownership of our personal data, with the rest derived from this basic provision.
