Privacy protection has been far too long a wait

This is not how the script was supposed to play out. In 2017, in response to former judge K.S. Puttaswamy’s legal challenge to biometrics-based Aadhaar being made mandatory for government benefits, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) had ruled that the right to privacy was an inseparable part of the right to life and liberty explicit in the Constitution. This judgement was transformative in more ways than one. It paved the way for the judiciary to expand other freedoms, forming the basis for its decriminalization of same-sex relationships and later adultery. Yet, five years later, that ruling has not been the firewall it had promised to be when it comes to protecting our data. There are few checks and balances in the ways that administrations and businesses access our data for use and storage. The recent fracas over a swiftly rescinded circular of the Unique Identification Authority of India that counselled citizens not to give out photocopies of Aadhaar cards indiscriminately is but one example of the confusion. Meanwhile, lack of clarity over alarming allegations of military-grade spyware used against Indian journalists, politicians, judges, rights activists and others has cast a dark shadow over freedoms guaranteed by India’s Constitution. Here too, judicial intervention went some distance—but not far enough. While the New York Times reported that Pegasus was part of an India-Israel deal inked in 2017, the Centre refused to respond to the apex court’s questions on the use of spyware, citing “national security". The SC set up a technical panel to examine if petitioners’ phones had been infected by malware, saying that “the state cannot get a free pass every time the spectre of national security is raised" and that “national security cannot be the bugbear that the judiciary shies away from." As it turned out, the panel report, submitted to the SC and not made public, was inconclusive on malware, but the court noted that the government did not cooperate with the probe. That the executive did not budge from its stand makes India an outlier among several national governments that have initiated investigations into the use of Pegasus.