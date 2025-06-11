Domestic private capital plays a key role in financing Indian businesses
We have many domestic players that focus on channelling foreign private capital into local ventures, especially in emerging fields. They must optimize their portfolio diversification to offer global investors the India exposure they’re looking for.
Private capital deployment in India has risen steadily from $37 billion in 2012–2014 to $137 billion in 2022–2024, and its role in financing private enterprises has expanded over this time. The share of domestic private equity (PE) in overall PE activity in India has also grown from 9% to 11% during this period, as McKinsey data shows.