Domestic private capital plays a key role in financing Indian businesses

Growth is a priority as about 75% of capital goes into expansion: Capital in India is needed to fund private enterprise research and development, product development, growth in sales and distribution and new market entries, apart from working capital, unlike more mature markets where funding goes into consolidation and ownership changes. India’s degree of inorganic consolidation, with an M&A (mergers and acquisitions)-to-GDP ratio of 2-4%, is far lower than the US’s 8-10%. Domestic GPs remain well positioned to fund early- to mid-stage expansion in fast-growing sectors, where ticket sizes or risk profiles often do not suit bigger regional and global funds that focus on big-ticket buyouts with stakes acquired in relatively well-capitalized businesses from existing owners.