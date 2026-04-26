Private credit has had a good start. There is growing demand from corporate borrowers for faster credit decisions, customization of the loan structure and possible flexibility in repayment terms. Except a few exemplar banks, most still take 30-75 days for corporate loan underwriting, while they find it challenging to customize loans or offer flexible payments for regulatory reasons. In comes private credit.
Private credit fragility: India can reduce default risks by closing data gaps in India’s broader credit market
SummaryPrivate credit in India has grown in market size and risk amid uneven access to credit information in the broader loan market. To ensure steady lending and avoid nasty surprises, institutional lenders need better balanced access to relevant data.
Private credit has had a good start. There is growing demand from corporate borrowers for faster credit decisions, customization of the loan structure and possible flexibility in repayment terms. Except a few exemplar banks, most still take 30-75 days for corporate loan underwriting, while they find it challenging to customize loans or offer flexible payments for regulatory reasons. In comes private credit.
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