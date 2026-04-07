There is usually a lull before a storm. Financial markets often mimic such natural phenomena, displaying blink-and-miss signs of disturbance before a full-blown crisis. In many advanced economies, nascent signals of trouble have arisen that could—if left unaddressed—hit global finance and send several players to the sick bay.
Private credit: Are we prepared for a US-centric crisis that could put financial stability at risk in India?
SummaryA private credit storm seems to be brewing in the West. While there may be no immediate cause for alarm in India, RBI must stay alert to contagion risks and take mitigative measures. Global private equity players operate here too and the field’s opacity doesn’t help.
There is usually a lull before a storm. Financial markets often mimic such natural phenomena, displaying blink-and-miss signs of disturbance before a full-blown crisis. In many advanced economies, nascent signals of trouble have arisen that could—if left unaddressed—hit global finance and send several players to the sick bay.
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