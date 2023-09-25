Private equity investments do not help diversify a portfolio3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:36 PM IST
PE funds are often illiquid and do not reduce one’s risk exposure
Low interest rates can lead people to rationalize all sorts of bad ideas: investing in companies that will never make a profit, financing share buybacks with debt, spending billions on terrible streaming content, to name a few. But maybe the most irrational belief encouraged by a low-rate environment is the notion that private equity provides diversification for your investment portfolio.