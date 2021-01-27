Private firms disclose too little information

Disclosure requirements vary quite a bit, depending on their ease of access to funds and the general responsibility they bear, as it should be. Listed public firms must reveal the most, as they have minority shareholders who need to be kept in the loop of operational matters that go beyond mere results. But these form only a tiny fraction of all Indian firms in operation. There are unlisted public companies, too, though the majority are closely-held private businesses that are required to reveal the least. While our Companies Act of 2013 narrowed the gap between what public and private entities must disclose, today’s circumstances of business stress in the wake of the covid pandemic, a phenomenon that could add up across thousands of firms to spring nasty surprises (upon creditors, say), would argue for a stricter approach to the latter. Private firms above a specified size with debt higher than a certain level could qualify for enhanced disclosures. They need not offer us a fishbowl view, but just enough to allow aggregate analyses that are more meaningful than what we can perform on data drawn from the MCA’s database. This trove of information was meant to serve as an open resource for descriptors, financial numbers and other data fields filed by firms with the ministry, but has failed to be of much help. Not only is its data updated much too slowly, it is very hard to navigate and make use of. It needs both a design overhaul to make it user-friendly and a revised input protocol to avoid data staleness. Also, this database should never throw up discrepancies of the sort alleged in 2019 that cast in doubt its utility for calculations of gross value addition.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}