Private partners could help RBI run a digital currency

Some issues, however, require special consideration. RBI will have to develop oversight and risk management functions vis-à-vis CBDC intermediaries, and establish systems to respond to potential CBDC disruptions that could result from operational failures or cybersecurity breaches. Further, since a CBDC will represent a direct claim on RBI, some form of an operational role for it will have to be planned. The Bank for International Settlements notes that an important aspect of CBDC design is the role of the central bank and private sector in the maintenance of a digital ledger for recording transactions. The central bank can opt to either run the core infrastructure that supports record-keeping and related tasks or delegate these to CBDC intermediaries. Both these approaches will have to take into account prudential risk management, data governance, security-risk mitigation and the impact on competition in India’s payments market. The adoption of a two-tiered model would also call for appropriate regulatory architecture designed to empower RBI to regulate CBDC intermediaries and oversee the soundness and operational resilience of such private entities, while ensuring overall financial stability and the safety of customer funds. Issues related to the interoperability of CBDC services with other payment solutions will have to be examined closely, as also the implications of data protection laws.

