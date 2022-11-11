Private rocket Vikram-S puts India’s space economy in a new-age orbit

Skyroot is far from the first private sector company to be part of India’s space programme, but it would be the first company to develop a launch vehicle and put satellites into space. So far, private companies’ role in the space programme had been limited to manufacturing parts and systems for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s state-owned space pioneer, with its roots going back to Independent India’s ambition to have its own atomic and space programmes. ISRO superseded the Indian National Committee for Space Research (Incospar), set up in 1962. For all the criticism heaped on the policy approach of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and often rightly so, ISRO in fact stands as one of its awesome successes stories.

