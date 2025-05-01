A private capex slump: An imperfect but indicative survey points to one
SummaryIndia’s new survey on private investment intentions can track the broad ups and downs of a key deficiency in our economy: private investment. But the survey’s lens is unclear and its findings are indicative at best.
India’s wait for a boom in private-sector capital expenditure has been like ‘waiting for Godot,’ to borrow the title of a Samuel Beckett play about endless anticipation. Last year’s flickers of hope are expected to dim in 2025-26, going by the Forward-Looking Survey on Private Sector Capex Investment Intentions, a first-of-its-kind exercise by the government, which released its findings on Tuesday.