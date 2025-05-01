A private capex slump: An imperfect but indicative survey points to one

Of 16,025 such firms, less than a third were picked for the exercise. How? To balance size as a criterion with sectoral diversity, enterprises that made the initial cut were slotted into 17 strata by their business focus. Those in strata with 100 players or fewer were directly enrolled in the sample, while businesses in other strata were sorted by their fixed assets so that larger ones could be included and some of the smaller ones could be picked randomly—but in a ratio to fill slots determined by the size of their strata.