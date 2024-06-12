Private sector participation in LVM3 production could mean a space sector boom
Summary
- Technical knowledge transfer from Isro to the private sector will spread space expertise. Competition will play a key role and new skills could strengthen India’s supply of launch vehicles to meet growing global demand for launch services.
In a recent keynote address at a US- India Business Council event, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), S. Somnath, spoke about the retirement of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Space Shuttle programme in 2011. For three decades, the Space Shuttle had ferried astronauts and satellites, even aided in building the International Space Station (ISS).