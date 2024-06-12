Private sector participation in LVM3 production could mean a space sector boom

In a recent keynote address at a US- India Business Council event, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), S. Somnath, spoke about the retirement of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Space Shuttle programme in 2011. For three decades, the Space Shuttle had ferried astronauts and satellites, even aided in building the International Space Station (ISS).

The US government was about to shut the doors on this workhorse. Somnath recalled being bewildered back then, as the US led the world in space technology at the time. Now, in hindsight, Somnath sees that decision as having proven crucial to preserving US leadership in space.

As the commercial space sector in India germinates, we are at a similar moment. India’s most powerful launch vehicle, the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3), will soon be produced by the private sector, while Isro will focus on pioneering endeavours in deep space exploration and cutting-edge research.

Space Shuttle’s retirement created an opportunity: When the US retired the Space Shuttle, Nasa had no ready substitute spacecraft. It relied on the Russian Soyuz to transport American astronauts to the ISS and back. After a nine-year hiatus, the next crewed orbital launch from US soil was that of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, atop the private company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Lower earth orbit (LEO) was a well-trodden frontier. Nasa, which had been flying to LEO for decades, could focus on more ambitious destinations by retiring the Space Shuttle and its operations to LEO. Moreover, this shift gave the private sector a chance to step in and fill the void left by the Space Shuttle.

A burgeoning American space industry cultivated robust capacities in LEO that has led to a flurry of private spacecraft capable of taking crew and cargo to orbit. Their pursuit of a competitive advantage spurred the development of reusable spacecraft, slashing launch costs by a staggering 95% compared to the Space Shuttle era. These advancements have done wonders for space accessibility, opening wider doors to Nasa and many space and satellite companies globally.

We can create similar opportunities in India: India has also undertaken similar reforms since 2020 to reap the benefits of private sector participation in space. The new policy landscape seeks to unburden Isro of routine production and operational tasks. This includes making the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and the LVM3.

The plan is underway. Production orders have been placed with industry consortiums for PSLVs. SSLV technology will also be transferred to private manufacturers. Most recently, the private sector has been invited to build the LVM3.

This way, Isro can focus on goals that include human spaceflight for the forthcoming Gaganyaan mission, building a Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a more advanced, partially reusable heavy launch vehicle, and eventually placing an Indian space station in the LEO.

The transfer of technical knowledge from Isro to the private sector for LVM3 production will spread crucial space expertise. These capabilities could then strengthen India’s supply of launch vehicles to meet growing global demand for launch services.

In 2022, Isro’s commercial arm successfully launched the LVM3 for a large commercial order, deploying 36 satellites to LEO. The private sector’s involvement will make more such missions possible, as it adds elements of scale and collaboration that Isro cannot achieve by itself.

Currently, Isro makes two LVM3s per year, but by leveraging the private sector’s advantages, the goal is to increase this number to six. This enhancement will expedite Isro’s plans and ensure timely launch schedules. Increasing the frequency of LVM3 flights for exclusive use or ride-sharing will draw greater interest from clients.

Let’s drive vertical and horizontal innovation: The private sector is free to build on top of (and in parallel with) Isro’s innovations. Isro is testing semi-cryogenic technology to boost the LVM3’s lift capacity and range. Private space firms could enhance the LVM3 design, introduce new technologies and offer innovative solutions to upgrade its heavy-lift capabilities.

Using a single large launch vehicle to transport multiple payloads allows for the efficient and synchronized delivery of diverse cargo, effectively using available resources and reducing overall mission costs. This approach significantly diminishes the cost associated with transporting each payload. This is currently the most cost-efficient way to achieve orbit.

A shortage in launch services worldwide presents an opportunity for India’s emerging space industry. However, Indian launch businesses must compete with the likes of SpaceX, which boasts of the heaviest rockets and highest levels of reusability.

LVM3 represents the best of India’s launch vehicles, but we need more than one competitive launch vehicle in our effort to drive up innovation and drive down costs. Competition will ultimately allow India to build more rockets and launch more payloads, leading to a more significant share of the global space market. It’s a massive and transformative opportunity.