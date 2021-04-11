It would take a brave business person to swap roles with Adar Poonawalla. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) that his family owns and he runs as its chief executive was served a legal notice last week by AstraZeneca for vaccine supply delays. As the world’s largest maker of the covid jab developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, known locally as Covishield, SII has multiple export contracts to fulfil. Reportedly, it must supply 550 million doses to Covax, a global initiative for the equitable distribution of vaccines among poor countries, and also honour a set of bilateral deals for the supply of 900 million doses to various other nations, a few of which have balked at news of blood clots linked in rare cases to the vaccine it makes. Last month, even as foreign recipients awaited shipments, SII found vaccine exports clamped by our government. Faced with a second wave of covid, the state needed all the vials being churned out for its own centrally-planned vaccination drive. Caught between clients, Poonawalla has since described SII’s facilities as “very stressed", pledged to produce doses only for India (for two months), and asked the Centre for a ₹3,000-crore grant to expand capacity. If New Delhi turns its plea down, private capital may well have to chip in. And, for that, its business prospects would need clarity.

In 2019-20, SII reported a net income of ₹2,300 crore on revenues of ₹5,900 crore, but how it is faring post-covid remains broadly in the realm of speculation. As a manufacturer without exclusive control of Covishield’s formula, SII’s pricing power was limited all along. The bet it took was on volumes, for which it boldly put that vaccine into production even before it got approval. Its game was apparently based on needle-thin margins on a billion-plus jabs at an average $3 per shot—less than a fifth of what Moderna and Pfizer charge in the West. While SII has been making some 60-65 million doses a month, it says it is gasping for funds to scale its output up to 100 million by June, a level it had hoped to attain by March. It is still our top supplier, though, and even if it supplies our government with vials at just ₹150 per dose, it should get more than a sliver of India’s immunization budget of ₹35,000 crore this year. Yet, such revenues need not spell profits, and even if SII considers our aims of public health its top priority, as it claims, it is still a business. How well it aids our immunity depends on how well it does for itself. Earlier, while pleading for an open market in India, SII had said that it would price Covishield at ₹1,000 per dose. Coupled with export inflows, this high-margin offtake was expected to generate cash flows to churn out more. But the Centre has blocked both avenues. Today, SII is effectively a captive supplier.

Vaccines are a long-haul business. Product development and capacity creation are costly, while material inputs are relatively cheap. As with any venture that has a large ratio of fixed to variable costs, the challenge is to amortize initial investments over vast volumes, and that can take years. If we happen to need a covid shield annually, SII’s financial horizon would surely brighten. But what we need is to pitch its motive of profit against covid with the kind of urgency this crisis demands. And for that, private vaccine makers should be granted a fair degree of market freedom. So long as they don’t abuse it, they arguably deserve as much.

