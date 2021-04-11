Private vaccine makers deserve market liberty

In 2019-20, SII reported a net income of ₹2,300 crore on revenues of ₹5,900 crore, but how it is faring post-covid remains broadly in the realm of speculation. As a manufacturer without exclusive control of Covishield’s formula, SII’s pricing power was limited all along. The bet it took was on volumes, for which it boldly put that vaccine into production even before it got approval. Its game was apparently based on needle-thin margins on a billion-plus jabs at an average $3 per shot—less than a fifth of what Moderna and Pfizer charge in the West. While SII has been making some 60-65 million doses a month, it says it is gasping for funds to scale its output up to 100 million by June, a level it had hoped to attain by March. It is still our top supplier, though, and even if it supplies our government with vials at just ₹150 per dose, it should get more than a sliver of India’s immunization budget of ₹35,000 crore this year. Yet, such revenues need not spell profits, and even if SII considers our aims of public health its top priority, as it claims, it is still a business. How well it aids our immunity depends on how well it does for itself. Earlier, while pleading for an open market in India, SII had said that it would price Covishield at ₹1,000 per dose. Coupled with export inflows, this high-margin offtake was expected to generate cash flows to churn out more. But the Centre has blocked both avenues. Today, SII is effectively a captive supplier.

