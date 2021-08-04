Privatization of banks should not need an alibi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian banking was more or less turned into a tool of state policy by bank nationalization in 1969. While our 1991 embrace of market principles did decentralize the allocation of capital overall, lending India’s economy some efficiency, the Centre retained much of its command of credit flows. The government kept control of most financial intermediaries, and, though it gingerly granted private lenders space to operate, our public sector banks (PSBs) still held the bulk of bank assets, as loans are called for the returns they are meant to yield. On paper, lending directives were reduced and PSBs were pushed the commercial way, but state ownership nonetheless kept competition in the sector low and bank incentives back-linked more than client- focused. Prods from the powerful persisted, with specific ones kept sotto voce, and so PSBs got only a stilted chance at turning responsive to our market for credit. Today, some blame for the bank crisis of bad loans left by our last boom that went bust can surely be assigned to that rigidity, as also for a portion of the debt that has soured since. By the end of 2021-22, nearly a tenth of all Indian bank assets could be duds. Our present banking crisis, however, should not become “an alibi" for the privatization of PSBs, according to a parliamentary panel report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

Chaired by Jayant Sinha, a Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha, that committee on finance reflects a view held by a cross-section of Indian lawmakers. Its report holds the current ailments of our PSBs—whose capital cushions have had to be stuffed and re-stuffed with public money—as "transient" in nature. Once their books are relieved of dud assets, as these get offloaded onto an entity set up just to salvage loans, the panel expects them to perform well. In support of its optimism, it cites the finance ministry on improved PSB financials and asset quality since 2017-18. State Bank of India's latest quarterly results could well be cited as proof of PSB resilience too. Indeed, our PSBs are not in such bad shape that they cannot recover. But the case for their privatization does not rest primarily on their losses soaking up funds better used elsewhere. If we want a credit market that can freely lend our economy the advantage of money going where it's best used, then risks must be priced better, lending decisions ought to be closer functions of actual asset values, and lenders should be subject to the discipline of a truly competitive field. State domination of credit cannot assure us any of this. In other words, the privatization of PSBs needs no alibi.

