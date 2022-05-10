Privatizing a strategic asset like SCI makes little sense

In the case of a conflict – either involving India directly or in the Indian Ocean region – will leave India with few such options. While 98% of India’s trade by volume and 68% of trade by value is carried by sea, most of this is money paid to foreign operators – India ranks 19th in merchant fleet strength in the world rankings, with about 1% of global capacity in tonnage but these numbers hide more than they reveal. More than a third of the total (and a much higher percentage in critical cargo areas like crude, LPG and natural gas carriage) is under foreign flags. The existing Indian fleet is also aging, with the average age increasing from 15 years in 1999 to 19.71 years as of October 1, 2019, according to the Economic Survey for 2019-20, with more than half the fleet over 16 years old.